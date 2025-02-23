Pope in critical condition following respiratory health complications

Pope Francis' health has once again raised concerns as he remains in critical condition after suffering a prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis on Saturday, the Vatican has confirmed.

In a statement, the Vatican reported that the 88-year-old pontiff’s health had deteriorated, requiring blood transfusions due to a low platelet count associated with anaemia. He is also receiving high-flow oxygen to manage pneumonia in both lungs, and his prognosis remains guarded.

Despite his worsening state, the Pope remains alert and seated in his armchair, though suffering more than yesterday, the statement added.

The Vatican has committed to providing daily updates on Pope Francis’s health, in line with his request for transparency. However, despite earlier indications that he was responding to treatment, officials now describe his condition as highly delicate, with even the slightest change posing a risk.

The Pope was first admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on 14 February after experiencing breathing difficulties for several days. Given his history of lung infections, dating back to the removal of part of his lung at age 21, he remains highly vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

For the second consecutive Sunday, Pope Francis will not lead public prayers, as the Vatican had already confirmed his absence before the latest deterioration.