Pope in critical condition following respiratory health complications

Pope Francis' health has once again raised concerns as he remains in critical condition after suffering a prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis on Saturday, the Vatican has confirmed.
In a statement, the Vatican reported that the 88-year-old pontiff’s health had deteriorated, requiring blood transfusions due to a low platelet count associated with anaemia. He is also receiving high-flow oxygen to manage pneumonia in both lungs, and his prognosis remains guarded.
Despite his worsening state, the Pope remains alert and seated in his armchair, though suffering more than yesterday, the statement added.
The Vatican has committed to providing daily updates on Pope Francis’s health, in line with his request for transparency. However, despite earlier indications that he was responding to treatment, officials now describe his condition as highly delicate, with even the slightest change posing a risk.
The Pope was first admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on 14 February after experiencing breathing difficulties for several days. Given his history of lung infections, dating back to the removal of part of his lung at age 21, he remains highly vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.
During his 12-year tenure as leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has been hospitalised multiple times, including for bronchitis in March 2023. However, this latest health scare has caused widespread concern among Catholics worldwide, particularly as 2025 is a Jubilee year, with major events planned in Rome.
For the second consecutive Sunday, Pope Francis will not lead public prayers, as the Vatican had already confirmed his absence before the latest deterioration.
Outside Gemelli Hospital, well-wishers have continued leaving candles, flowers, and letters, expressing their prayers for his recovery. Meanwhile, in St Peter’s Square, visitors remain anxious, closely following updates on the Pope’s fragile condition.