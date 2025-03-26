Supt. Eric Gyebi & Supt. Asare of IGP leaked tape saga reassigned in major reshuffle

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has implemented a major reshuffle within the Ghana Police Service, reassigning over 100 senior officers.

Among those affected are Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare, both of whom were implicated in the controversial leaked tape that revealed an alleged plot to remove former IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

According to an official letter sighted by Pulse News, Superintendent Asare has been transferred from the Protocol Division to Judicial Protection at the National Headquarters, while Superintendent Gyebi has been reassigned from Gambaga in the North East Region to the Cybercrime Division of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters.

This development has sparked debate within the service, with some officers reportedly interpreting the transfers as promotions rather than disciplinary actions.

Background: The IGP Leaked Tape Scandal

The leaked audio recording, which surfaced in 2023, exposed discussions about removing former IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The tape, which involved several senior police officers and a former Northern regional chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu triggered a parliamentary inquiry into the conduct of the officers involved.

Superintendents Gyebi and Asare, along with COP Alex George Mensah, appeared before the parliamentary committee investigating the matter.

The committee, chaired by Abuakwa South MP Samuel Atta Akyea, concluded that the officers had engaged in misconduct, a serious offence under Ghana Police Service regulations.