Telecel Ghana launches innovative phone auction service - Bid2Win

Telecommunications giant, Telecel Ghana has rolled out a new phone auction service - Bid2Win. As a first-of-its-kind service in Ghana, Bid2win is transacted via SMS, USSD platforms and Telecel Cash, with the aim of driving the purchase of discounted 4G smartphones on the Telecel network while offering customers an engaging and exciting way to acquire their desired phones.

The Bid2Win service officially kicks off on Wednesday, 11th December 2024 and will run as a regular service on the Telecel network.

In collaboration with Interactive Services Limited (ISL), Bid2Win will introduce an innovative approach to acquiring mobile devices, allowing customers to actively participate in a competitive bidding process to win and purchase their latest 4G smartphones.

“We believe Bid2Win will enhance our customers' smartphone purchase experience and create a vibrant community of engaged customers who are excited about technology and innovation. This service will also let our customers have control over how much they spend on devices they want to buy,” said David Umoh, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana.

This groundbreaking service in the Ghanaian market aims to diversify the way customers purchase mobile devices, while making the purchase experience on Telecel Cash interactive, rewarding and most importantly, secure.

Customers can easily subscribe to Bid2Win by sending the keyword "1" to the short code 1020 or dialing *1020# using airtime to pay for a daily subscription fee of GHS 0.90, followed by an SMS confirmation. Customers can subscribe alternatively through

Telecel Cash by dialing the short code *110# and selecting menu items in the following order, ‘4-Make Payments’, ‘3-Fun & Games’, ‘4-Bid2Win’, ‘1-Subscription’ and following the prompts to complete payment.

Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited

Once subscribed, participants will receive updates on available devices for auction daily. They can place bids via SMS and will receive confirmation or guidance during

the bidding process. At the end of each auction, the highest bidder will be declared the winner, notified via SMS, and provided with payment and pickup instructions. Non-winning participants will also receive updates regarding the auction results.

Auction winners will make payments for the phones through Telecel Cash by sending keyword ‘Pay’ to the short code 1020 or dial *110#, select ‘4-Make Payments’, ‘3-Fun & Games’, ‘4-Bid2Win’ and ‘2-Make Payments’ and follow the prompts.