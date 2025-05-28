Where culture meets connection: ‘Made by Africa, loved by the world’ returns for its fifth year 

In celebration of Africa Day, Facebook today launched the pan-African "Made by Africa, loved by the world" campaign, celebrating the creative brilliance and global impact of Africans from across the continent. This year’s theme, “Where Culture Meets Connection,” reinforces Facebook as the leading space for conversation around cultural moments globally, and brings together internationally recognised African creatives from diverse disciplines, uniting to create a powerful celebration of African creativity, culture and global influence.

The three short cinematic films, premiering on the Meta Africa page , takes viewers on a journey through the groundbreaking work, personal stories, and cultural influences of some of Africa’s six most dynamic creative talents. Through powerful storytelling, the campaign unites diverse art forms of film, animation, dance, music and photography into a single narrative of creativity and collaboration.

Meet the creators behind the campaign