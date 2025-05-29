From Condoms to Control 2025: Here's all you need to know about the new era of male contraceptives

For decades, contraceptive responsibility has predominantly rested on women, with options like oral pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants, and hormonal injections. While effective, these methods often come with side effects such as mood swings, weight gain, and increased risks of blood clots.

Notably, the NuvaRing, a popular hormonal contraceptive, has been linked to serious health complications, including cases of pulmonary embolism, according to Vanity Fair. In contrast, male contraceptive choices have historically been limited to condoms and vasectomy. However, in 2025, male contraceptive development is accelerating, with several promising methods in advanced clinical trials.

Below is an overview of the most promising male contraceptive methods currently in development.

1. YCT-529: A Hormone-Free Oral Pill

YCT-529 is an experimental non-hormonal male contraceptive pill developed by YourChoice Therapeutics. It works by blocking a protein called retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-α), which plays a crucial role in sperm production. By blocking this receptor, YCT-529 disrupts spermatogenesis, leading to temporary infertility without affecting testosterone levels or other physiological processes governed by vitamin A.

Preclinical studies demonstrated a 99% efficacy rate in preventing pregnancy in mice, with fertility restored within four to six weeks after discontinuation. Similar outcomes were observed in non-human primates. A Phase 1 clinical trial commenced in December 2023 in the United Kingdom, assessing the safety and tolerability of single ascending oral doses in 16 healthy male volunteers. Preliminary results indicated that the drug was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported. Subsequently, a 28-day trial involving 50 men aged 28 to 70 was initiated, with a 90-day mid-stage study planned to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

2. ADAM: A Non-Hormonal Hydrogel Implant

ADAM is a non-hormonal male contraceptive implant developed by Contraline. It involves a minimally invasive procedure where a water-soluble hydrogel is injected into the vas deferens, the tubes that transport sperm from the testicles. The hydrogel acts as a barrier, preventing sperm from mixing with semen. The implant is designed to naturally degrade over time, potentially allowing fertility to be restored.

In a Phase 1 clinical trial involving 25 participants, ADAM demonstrated effectiveness for at least two years, with no sperm detected in the semen of individuals who reached the 24-month mark. No serious side effects were reported. Contraline plans a Phase 2 trial in Australia involving 30–50 participants and is working on procedures for on-demand reversal and home sperm tests to monitor effectiveness.

3. Plan A (Vasalgel): A Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptive

Plan A, developed by NEXT Life Sciences, is a non-hormonal male contraceptive involving the injection of a hydrogel into the vas deferens. This hydrogel forms a physical barrier that blocks sperm from being ejaculated. Designed to last up to 10 years, the substance can be removed by a clinician using a bicarbonate solution to dissolve it, offering a reversible alternative to vasectomy.

NEXT Life Sciences is raising $20 million to develop Plan A, with early feasibility trials planned in Australia and Canada. The company aims for a U.S. FDA submission by 2027.

4. NES/T Gel: A Hormonal Topical Contraceptive

NES/T is a hormonal male contraceptive gel containing a combination of nestorone (a progestin) and testosterone. Applied daily to the skin, the gel suppresses sperm production while maintaining healthy testosterone levels. The gel is currently in clinical trials conducted by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the Population Council. Sperm levels return to normal approximately four months after discontinuation.

5. DMAU: A Hormonal Male Pill

Dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU) is an experimental, once-daily oral male contraceptive pill that suppresses testosterone and sperm production. A 2019 study found that DMAU, taken daily for 28 days, significantly reduced testosterone and sperm levels without serious side effects. More research is needed to determine its long-term safety and efficacy.

6. Adjudin: A Non-Hormonal Oral Contraceptive

Adjudin is a non-hormonal male contraceptive under development that acts by blocking the production of sperm in the testes without affecting testosterone production. It causes a temporary loss of sperm cells by disrupting the connection between supporting cells in the testes (called Sertoli cells) and developing sperm As it does not affect spermatogonia themselves, the loss of fertility is reversible. Adjudin is currently in Phase II human trials.

7. TDI-11861: An On-Demand Non-Hormonal Pill

TDI-11861 is an experimental non-hormonal male contraceptive pill intended for on-demand use. It works by making it difficult for sperm to mature and be able to swim to an egg to fertilize it. TDI-11861 has only been studied in mice, and more research is needed to determine its safety and efficacy in humans.