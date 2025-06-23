Yango delivery honors 500 top performing couriers at its partner conference in Ghana

#Featuredpost

Yango Delivery, part of the global tech company Yango Group, hosted a special Partner Conference to celebrate and recognize the significant contributions of fleet partners, partner couriers and industry players in the rapidly expanding delivery sector in Ghana.

The event which took place on Monday June 16 2024 also had in attendance key resource persons like Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Research, Education, and Training for the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and Mr Solomon Francis Apam, a senior health consultant.

The resource persons facilitated discussions on safety, healthy life, wellness and other topics of relevance to couriers and cargo drivers in Ghana. The highlight of this partner Conference was the awards ceremony where top partner couriers and cargo drivers received brand new motorbikes, flatscreen TVs, smartphones, fuel coupons and various souvenirs. They were awarded for the highest number of completed orders during the first half of the year 2025, the least number of order cancellations and the highest star ratings by customers.

On average, partner couriers completed a minimum of 20 deliveries daily with a customer rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Mr. Koduah praised fleet partners and their couriers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to providing quality services to the community. He highlighted the importance of recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance, emphasizing that motivated and dedicated stakeholders are essential to the growth and success of any business.

The Yango Delivery Partner Conference has set an enviable standard in the delivery service industry and reinforced Yango Delivery’’s position as a leader in providing quality delivery solutions to customers through a platform that enhances earning opportunities and creates jobs for partner couriers and cargo drivers.

Currently, Yango delivery is the No. 1 delivery service in Ghana with over 50,000 small and medium businesses using the platform and over 10,000 partner couriers delivering happiness to customers.

This conference and awards event follows a series of wellbeing initiatives by Yango Delivery in Ghana following similar awards in 2024 as well as health and wellness checks for the partner couriers and cargo drivers.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

For more information, please contact: pr@yango.com