2 armed soldiers clash with civilian at polling centre in Obuasi East amid ongoing 2024 elections

A heated altercation between military personnel and a civilian disrupted proceedings at a polling centre in Obuasi East, Ashanti Region, during Ghana’s 2024 general elections on Thursday, 7 December 2024.

In a video circulating on social media, the military personnel demanded that individuals around the polling station stop filming the incident and allow them entry to the centre. However, the civilians ignored their warnings, escalating the situation.

One civilian, heard saying, “Get away, if you try you will see. Where are you going?” confronted the military officers. One of the two officers retorted, “Stop taking the video, allow me to go and don’t touch me.”

The altercation turned physical when the civilian refused to yield, prompting the military personnel to resort to force to clear a path. Concerned residents eventually stepped in to separate those involved in the scuffle.

As of now, the Ghana Police Service has yet to comment publicly on the incident.