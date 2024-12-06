Presidential Candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) has colluded with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2024 elections.

According to Mahama, these allegations stem from the EC’s reluctance to address multiple reported cases of exposed validating stamps.

In a Facebook post, just hours before the presidential and parliamentary elections, the NDC’s flagbearer stated:

Since Thursday night, the National Democratic Congress has reported several cases of exposed Validating Stamps to the Commission yet they have refused to issue a clear and unambiguous directive to stop their staff from disclosing the identities and details of the validating stamps ahead of tomorrow's general elections.

He warned:

Such an exposure allows the party that has printed fake ballot papers to produce similar stamps to use in order to achieve a semblance of validity.

Further alleging, Mahama wrote:

An internal memo of the Commission dated 10th October 2024 gives away their well-calculated plot to aid ballot stuffing by exposing the serial numbers of the validating stamp before voting day, tomorrow.

John Mahama has vowed that the NDC will resist any attempt by the EC to aid the NPP in rigging the election, stressing that such efforts would fail. He added that the party and its supporters are committed to protecting ballot boxes during Saturday's elections on 7th December.

The former president called on the National Peace Council, Religious and Traditional Leaders, Civil Society Organisations, the International Community, and Election Observer Missions to intervene and hold the Electoral Commission accountable.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s Director of Elections and IT, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has instructed party agents to ensure that validating stamps remain wrapped until voting day.



He stated:

Do not tolerate what the Electoral Commission tried to do in Offinso South last night by using unwrapped Validating stamps.

These allegations underscore rising tensions between political parties and the Electoral Commission as the election approaches.