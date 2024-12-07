2024 Elections: Woman turned down from voting in La as her name not found in voters’ register 

A woman was not allowed to vote at the Ashi We polling station in the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency because her name was not found in the voters' register despite checks indicating that it was her polling station.

The middle-aged woman arrived at the polling station, which is a few minutes away from the La main market, before 10 a.m. to cast her vote in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, her name was not found in the voters' register, and she was directed to come back later as the Electoral Commission officials tried to rectify the issue.

Checks by polling station agents disclosed that indeed, she was supposed to vote at the Ashi We polling station, according to the presiding officer, Sylvia Banini.

Banini confirmed this in an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh and explained what happened in detail.

One woman who came, her voters' ID card shows that she’s supposed to vote over her but we have not yet found her name in the register. So, I asked her to go and come back as I checked through our shortcode and see if it would pop up. So, she is yet to return.

When asked whether they had been able to locate her name in their books, he answered in the affirmative.

Yes, the polling agents, the voter sheet that they have. They happened to find her name over there. So, when the pressures come down a little, I will let my officials go through the register again, and we will get the name.

He also assured that she would definitely cast her vote when she returns to the polling station.

Incumbent Honorable Rita Naa Odorley Sowah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking another term against former MP of the Constituency, Vincent Sowah Odotei, who has decided to run as an independent candidate, and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Joseph Addo.