Awutu Senya East: 4 arrested for possession of AK-47 weapons

Four person have been arrested for wielding AK-47 weapons in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region.

The arrests follow reports of gunshots near the residence of the parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Phillis Naa Koryoo. Reports indicate that the incident led to the death of one person, while another, who sustained injuries, has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

In a brief interview with TV3, Naa Koryoo confirmed the incident and alleged that she was pursued by a V8 vehicle, which opened fire on her vehicle.

She recounted:

I went out to visit one of the collation centres, which is Iron City. I realised that there was a V8 with her boys, and they shot at my car. In fact, one of my guys is dead.

She added:

My life is in danger, and the life of my entire family is in danger. Whether she likes it or not, I have taken her out. I have won the election.

Naa Koryoo stated that she had reported the incident to the police but claimed that no concrete action had been taken so far.

Meanwhile, the police has confirmed the arrest in a statement. The statement reads:

The suspects are Awudu Yakubum, Kwabena Essah, Hakeem Bawa and Issaka Mashual. One AK47 rifle with 69 rounds of ammunition has been retrieved from the suspects.

The injured victim is currently receiving medical care, while the body of the deceased is taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy. Meanwhile, the four suspects are currently in custody assisting the Police investigation.

Earlier today, the Ghana Police Service initiated a manhunt for a suspect, Mujaheed Suraj, also known as Mims, in connection with a separate shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East constituency. The suspect is alleged to have shot a man in the leg during a confrontation. After the shooting, he reportedly fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.