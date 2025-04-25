Del Writes: Dear Kofi Adams, is this what President Mahama promised?

Dear Kofi Adams, is this what President John Mahama promised?

It might surprise you that the minister doesn’t have an answer to this simple question that requires an affirmative answer or otherwise. Just like the Black Stars’ recent performances, Adams has been inconsistent with his answer to this easy quiz.

Okay, let me step on the breaks for those not privy to the context of this enquiry, presidential promise or plain sailing directive. Whatever you want to call it.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama was clear, concise, and categorical in his speech about national teams’ budgets when he addressed over 30 million Ghanaians in his first State of the Nation (SONA) on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

He called for transparency regarding the financial activities of all national teams and sports associations, particularly the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

To quote him verbatim, here’s what the land’s first gentleman said:

There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the FA and other sports associations must be known by the public. After all, it is the taxpayers' funds that are used to fund these activities. Expenditure and waste reduction applies to all sectors of the economy, including the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

So, where is the Black Stars budget? No one knows. But the taxpayer deserves to know.

Sports Minister playing "hide and seek" with budget

However, the minister has changed his answer to the same question on multiple occasions.

First it was releasing the budget early would have created distraction for the team ahead of their two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

But here’s the thing, it has been more than a month since Ghana’s double victory over Les Sao and the Barea. Yet, there’s no budget in sight despite assuring the good people of Ghana that “there’s nothing to hide from the public.”

What was his next response, or should I say excuse?

He claims the budget will be released at the right time, stating that he can’t release a draft budget.

Now, this is where that’s problematic. Reports suggest all the players that featured in the last two games together with some technical team staff were paid their bonuses.

How did the ministry make payments for a draft budget? Question for the gods.