Awutu Senya East: Suspect flees scene after shooting incident injures one

One person was allegedly shot and injured in the leg on December 7, 2024, at the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region during Ghana’s national elections.

Eyewitnesses reported that the suspect, identified as Mujaheed Suraj, also known as Mims, had a confrontation with some individuals at the polling station earlier in the morning. The altercation resumed later, during which a voter attempted to intervene. Tragically, one of the gunshots fired struck an innocent bystander, causing the injury.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle, which has since been seized and kept at the local police station. A police statement confirmed, “A police intelligence-led operation is underway to get the suspect arrested to face the full rigour of the law. We want to assure the public that we will surely get him.”

As the elections progress, approximately 18,774,159 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at 40,976 polling stations across the nation to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament for the next four years.