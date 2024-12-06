The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has described calls from the Media Coalition Ghana for unfettered access to the National Collation Centre, also known as the Strongroom, as “unreasonable and unrealistic.”

In a statement, the EC clarified that the Strongroom, located within its head office, has historically been reserved for political parties, political party officials, and accredited observers during elections. In recent years, the EC expanded access to include select members of the media to enhance transparency.

However, the Commission emphasised that the physical limitations of the Strongroom make it impossible to accommodate all media outlets, both local and international.

“The Commission has therefore no choice but to limit the number of local and foreign media accredited to be present at the National Collation Centre from the 7th of December. This has nothing to do with transparency and accountability, as there WILL be media presence at the National Collation Centre at all times,” the EC stated.

Media Coalition Criticises EC's Decision

The Media Coalition Ghana, comprising the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the New Media Association of Ghana (NMAG), has expressed strong opposition to the EC’s decision.

In a statement, the Coalition described the move as a potential threat to the integrity of the electoral process, citing concerns over the lack of a fair and transparent methodology for selecting accredited media outlets.

“We understand the EC has decided to issue media accreditation to selected media houses and journalists for coverage at the National Collation Centre exclusively. But we know any decision to restrict access to the media will gravely affect the integrity of the elections due to the absence of a fair and transparent methodology of selecting media for this event,” the Coalition’s statement read.

The Coalition also criticised the EC for failing to consult its members before taking the decision, which it described as a betrayal of the longstanding relationship between the two entities.

“What the Media Coalition finds even more worrying is the fact that the EC claims it took the decision on the advice of some individuals who do not represent the interests of the generality of the media industry such as the members of the Media Coalition do,” the statement added.

Concerns Over Transparency and Credibility

The Coalition questioned the transparency of the EC’s methodology for accrediting media, warning that such a decision could lead to uncertainty and mistrust in the electoral process.

“We do not know the methodology the EC applied to select media houses and journalists for the accreditation... Such uncertainty is deeply troubling because it can spell gloom and doom for the nation,” the Coalition stated.