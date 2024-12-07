Ghana Decides 2024: Police retrieve fake ballot papers in Kwadaso

The Police in the Ashanti Region have seized fake ballot papers from a private residence in the Kwadaso Constituency. This discovery followed a report by Joseph Yamin, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Yamin stated that his office received a tip-off on Friday, 6 December, alleging that thumb-printed ballot papers, favouring the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were being transported to the region. Despite attempts to locate the consignment that night, it was only during the voting exercise that his team discovered its location.

According to Mr Yamin, "it is the exact copy of what we are using in the voting right now." He reported finding 50 ballot booklets when one of the boxes in the residence was opened. He asserted that the NDC remains vigilant because they suspect the NPP of planning to manipulate the election results.

He remarked, "If the NPP is confident of breaking the eight, then it means they are stepping on something because they have performed abysmally. The only way they can break the eight is to rig, to steal."