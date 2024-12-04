The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of 88 individuals allegedly recruited to provide unauthorised election security during the upcoming 7th December presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the police, the suspects, who were travelling on two Metro Mass Transit buses, were intercepted at Benchema near Asawinso in the Western North Region on Tuesday, 3rd December 2024.

A statement released by the police on Wednesday, 4th December, confirmed an ongoing investigation:

The Ghana Police Service is investigating some 88 individuals on board two Metro Mass Transit buses intercepted at Benchema near Asawinso in the Western North Region, on Tuesday, 3rd December 2024.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that the said individuals were allegedly recruited by one Sammy from various locations in the Greater Accra Region, including Adenta, Oyarifa, and Madina, to help provide security at polling stations within some constituencies in the Western North Region.

The suspects are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

The police added:

Strenuous efforts are underway to locate the said Sammy, who allegedly recruited these individuals, to assist in the conduct of the investigation.

This development follows a warning issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF), Dr George Akuffo Dampare. During a stakeholder engagement on Monday, 2nd December, he cautioned private security personnel against interfering with the duties of state security officers during the elections.

Dr Dampare emphasised:

The only entity responsible for providing security are the state actors and nobody else. We also don’t want a situation where the ordinary voter is confused and probably intimidated by the sight of any form of uniform that makes them apprehensive about showing up and casting their vote.

He assured Ghanaians of the police service's readiness and commitment to professionalism during the elections on Saturday.

Watch a video of the arrest below: