Police arrest 88 persons allegedly recruited by NPP for 2024 election security

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 88 individuals alleged to have been hired by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to provide security in Juaboso, Western North Region, during the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to Pulse News sources, the suspects, comprising 86 men and two women, were intercepted while onboard two Metro Mass Transit buses with registration numbers “GN 5148-22” and “GN 5177-23.”

When questioned, the suspects claimed to have been recruited from the Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country by unidentified persons within the NPP to provide security on Election Day.

The group, along with their leader, identified as 27-year-old Isaac Ankamah, has been taken into custody and is currently under investigation.

This development comes less than 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, cautioned private security personnel against interfering in the duties of state security officers during the general elections on Saturday, 7 December.

Speaking at an engagement on Monday, 2 December, Dr Dampare emphasised:

The only entity responsible for providing security are the state actors and nobody else. We also don’t want a situation where the ordinary voter is confused and probably intimidated by the sight of any form of uniform that makes them apprehensive about showing up and casting their vote.

He further assured Ghanaians of the police service's preparedness:

To Ghanaians, we want to assure you that we have your backs, and we will do all it takes so you don’t get confused, especially the voters. Walk into the polling area to cast your vote peacefully with a lot of confidence, knowing that nobody can intimidate you.