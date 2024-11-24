Don't be vessels of violence in the 2024 elections – IGP advises Christians.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has urged the Christian community to remain vigilant and avoid actions that could compromise peace and security in the upcoming 2024 general elections.
Speaking on Sunday, 24 November, at a Catholic Church in Accra during his tour of Christian organisations with the Police Management Board, Dr Dampare stressed the importance of ensuring peaceful elections. To achieve this goal, he called on all citizens to be committed to ensuring a violent-free election
He remarked:
We also want to plead with you that you continue to put yourself forward as a vessel to educate your households, community members, colleagues, also among the church and across anywhere that you can access, to make sure that those people also don’t make themselves available for anybody to use them to serve their selfish personal interest.
The IGP pledged the security agencies’ commitment to peaceful elections, saying:
As an assurance to the church, and through the church to the rest of the nation, the rest of Africa, and the rest of the world, we, the security agencies, are ready to ensure that we do all what it takes to work with everybody to sustain the peace, security, law, and order of the nation. We will live and stop at nothing in ensuring that this happens.
Dr Dampare also called on the church to pray for divine strength for the security agencies in fulfilling their duties. As part of his tour, he visited other churches, including the Methodist, Assemblies of God, and Presbyterian churches in Accra.