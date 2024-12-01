Police investigate violent clash involving NDC parliamentary candidate and Adjakaa Manso community

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into an incident involving Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Wassa Amenfi Central, and members of the Adjakaa Manso community in the Western Region. The incident occurred on Saturday, 30th November 2024.

“Information available to the Police as at now indicates that the incident occurred when the parliamentary candidate and her team came across a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at Adjakaa Manso township while returning from a political event. Some members of her team engaged the driver, leading to a misunderstanding. A section of the community later became involved in the misunderstanding, leading to the injury of two persons and damage to two vehicles,” the Police revealed in a statement.

Call for Calm

In response to the incident, the Police have urged the community to remain calm and allow investigations to proceed without interference. The statement assured the public that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the violence, ensuring justice is served.

As the 2024 elections approach, incidents like this heighten concerns about escalating tensions between political parties and their supporters. The NDC parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, is a prominent figure in the constituency, and this event could have implications for her campaign.

The Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order during the election season, emphasising that such incidents will be addressed swiftly and decisively.

This episode underscores the importance of political campaigns prioritising peaceful engagement and avoiding confrontations that could undermine the stability of local communities.

Related Incident Involving Professor Opoku-Agyemang's Convoy

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has also launched an investigation into an incident involving the convoy of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This occurred on Friday, 29th November 2024, along the Akuse-Kpong stretch of the Akosombo-Accra Highway in the Eastern Region.

According to a preliminary police report, a dispatch rider travelling in the opposite direction allegedly hurled an object at the windscreen of one of the vehicles in Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s convoy. The impact caused significant damage to the windscreen, raising concerns about the safety of political leaders and their entourages during the election season.

“We would like to assure the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated as we are committed to ensuring the safety of all persons before, during, and after the 2024 General Elections,” the Police Service stated in its official communication.

Commitment to Public Safety

The Police have emphasised their dedication to maintaining a secure environment throughout the ongoing electoral process. They assured Ghanaians that investigative teams are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding these incidents and hold any responsible individuals accountable.

These developments come at a critical time as political activities intensify nationwide ahead of the 7th December 2024 General Elections. The safety of political leaders, their supporters, and the general public remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies.