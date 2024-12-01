Police launch investigation into attack on NDC running mate's convoy

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into an incident involving the convoy of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which occurred on Friday, 29 November 2024.

According to a preliminary police report, the incident took place on the Akuse-Kpong stretch of the Akosombo-Accra Highway in the Eastern Region. The report states that a dispatch rider travelling in the opposite direction allegedly threw an object at the windscreen of one of the vehicles in Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s convoy. The impact caused damage to the windscreen, sparking concern over the safety of political leaders and their entourages during the election season.

"We would like to assure the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated as we are committed to ensuring the safety of all persons before, during, and after the 2024 General Elections," the Police Service stated in its official communication.

Commitment to Public Safety

The Police emphasised their dedication to maintaining a secure environment throughout the ongoing electoral process. They assured Ghanaians that their investigative teams are working diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to bring any responsible individuals to account.

This development comes at a critical moment, as political activities intensify across the country in the lead-up to the 7 December 2024 General Elections. The safety of political leaders, their supporters, and the general public remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies.

Political Climate and Security Concerns

As the election date draws closer, incidents like these have heightened public anxiety over the potential for violence or disruptions. Political parties, security analysts, and civil society organisations have frequently called for peace and vigilance, urging all stakeholders to prioritise Ghana's long-standing reputation for peaceful elections.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who is the first female vice-presidential candidate of a major political party in Ghana, has been actively campaigning across the country alongside NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama. Their campaign has focused on themes of inclusivity, education, and economic growth.

Public Reaction

The incident has drawn widespread attention and mixed reactions on social media, with some condemning the act as reckless and others questioning the security measures in place for political leaders. Many have called on the police to expedite their investigation to reassure the public and deter similar occurrences.

Appeal for Peaceful Elections

Political commentators have stressed the importance of promoting peace and tolerance during this crucial period. Organisations like the National Peace Council and various religious and traditional leaders have also reiterated their calls for a violence-free election.

As the investigation unfolds, the police have appealed to the public for cooperation, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. They have also assured all political parties that the safety of their leaders and supporters will be prioritised.

The outcome of this investigation will be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for handling similar incidents during the election season.