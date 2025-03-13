Alfred Duncan opens up about leaving the Black Stars: ‘It was the best decision’

Former Black Stars midfielder Alfred Duncan has opened up about the end of his international career, describing it as the best decision he has ever made.

In May 2022, Duncan retired from the national team after being consistently overlooked by the Black Stars. However, he believes that his exclusion ultimately led to a positive change in his life.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, Duncan revealed that retiring from international duty has allowed him to spend much-needed time with his family, a luxury he rarely had during his time with the Black Stars.

He explained:

During the international break, I'm able to spend more time with my family. For me, that was one of the best decisions I ever made because I was spending less time with them. Making that decision helped me a lot to be able to spend more time with them.

Duncan on attempts to convince him

Duncan also shared that two new Black Stars managers had tried to convince him to return to the national team. However, he remains firm in his decision not to return, as he doesn't want to sacrifice the quality time he now enjoys with his loved ones.

In the past few years, the two new coaches who came in both reached out to me and wanted to work with me. But it was difficult to change my mind, so I decided to stick with my initial decision not to return to the national team so I could spend more time with my family.