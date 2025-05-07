Barcelona fan painfully gets ‘Sakora’ cut by friends after Inter Milan defeat (Video)

As the box office Champions League semi-final tie between Inter Milan and Barcelona ended last night with the Nerazzuri emerging victorious, Culers worldwide felt the banter both online and offline.

The 3-3 first-leg scoreline was only a warmup for the rest of the tie. The second leg on Tuesday has been tagged as one of the best European games in recent memory. It is a match, memory, and pain that Barcelona fans will not forget for a long time.

Especially, a Ghanaian hardcore supporter who waged a bet with his friends to have his head shaved bald if his beloved Catalan side failed to advance to the finals.

This bold young man placed his last hope with all the assurance in the world that he would still have hair on his head after the tie is over.

However, it was bad news for him when Francesco Acerbi netted the last-gasp equaliser and Davide Frattesi handed the last blow by scoring the winner in extra time.

The passionate Barcelona supporter had no choice but to fulfill his promise to the excited group of friends eagerly waiting to see him go bald for the love of his dear club.

In a video circulating online, he was captured being shaved bald by his friends as the against supporters' union, primarily led by Real Madrid fans, mock him in the background.

This growing show of confidence in one’s team by making ridiculous bets is not uncommon in football fandom. Many other supporters, including renowned personalities and even television pundits, have made similar vows.

Barcelona go 10 years without UCL trophy

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s decade-long wait for European glory continues despite having a spectacular season under new manager Hansi Flick.

For Inter Milan, though, they could win the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time in 15 years when Jose Mourinho achieved the treble with them.

But they must first defeat the winner between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal tonight in the final in Munich, Germany, on May 31, 2025.