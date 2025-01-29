Breaking: GFA names new Black Stars technical team to assist Otto Ado; see new names

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a major revamp of the Black Stars' management team following a thorough review of the team's performance during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The GFA has appointed highly experienced German manager Winfried Anton Schafer as the Technical Advisor for the team. Schafer, who led Cameroon to victory in the 2002 AFCON, brings over 40 years of coaching experience with national teams including Cameroon, Thailand, and Jamaica, along with stints at several European clubs such as Borussia Monchengladbach and VFB Stuttgart.

His mandate is to work closely with head coach Otto Addo to build a competitive and winning team, while also serving as Director of Football for the GFA.

Joining the team is coach Desmond Ofei, who will serve as Assistant to Otto Addo. Ofei, known for his success with the Ghana U-20 team, brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight.

Additionally, Kris Perquy, an experienced sports psychologist with over 17 years of experience, has been appointed to work with the team, further bolstering their mental and psychological resilience. Perquy has worked with the Belgian Football Association and several professional clubs in Belgium.

The GFA has also named Gregory De Grauwe as the head of the Video Analysis Unit. De Grauwe, with expertise from his time at Sporting Lokeren and K. Beerschot VA, will enhance the team’s technical preparations through detailed video analysis.

Finally, Issah Amadou and Abdul Rahman Alhassan, two seasoned equipment officers, have been brought in, combining 53 years of experience between them to support the team’s operations.

This reshuffling is part of the GFA’s efforts to ensure the Black Stars are well-prepared for future competitions.