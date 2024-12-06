Man shot dead celebrating Arsenal win over Manchester United

A tragic incident occurred in Uganda after Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Manchester United when a fan was allegedly shot dead by a security guard.

The shooting took place in Lukaya town, about 100km from Kampala, as jubilant Arsenal supporters gathered at a restaurant to celebrate. The altercation reportedly began when the building's manager grew frustrated with the noise from the fans and asked a security guard to intervene.

When fans ignored warnings to quiet down, the manager switched off the power, angering the crowd. Witnesses claim that in response, the guard opened fire, fatally shooting 30-year-old John Ssenyonga and injuring another fan, Lawrence Mugejera, who was taken to the hospital.

According to a report by the BBC, the guard and the building manager fled the scene, and police are actively searching for them. A gun was recovered at the location, and local authorities have condemned the violence.

Regional police spokesman Twaha Kasirye urged anyone with information to come forward. He told local newspaper Daily Monitor the following as quoted by the BBC.

We condemn the incident and we ask anyone with information that can help the police to bring the suspect to book to speak up.

This incident adds to a worrying trend of football-related violence in Uganda. Earlier in October, an Arsenal fan stabbed a Manchester United supporter over a match result, while in January, a youth councillor died from stab wounds after intervening in a fight about an Arsenal defeat.

A week before that, an Arsenal fan was battered to death in the West Nile district following a similar altercation.