Top 5 coaches sacked in 2024

A lot of coaching casualties marked the latter parts of the 2023/24 season and more have been dismissed from their roles in the dugout during the initial stages of the 2024/25 season due to a number of reasons.

From abysmal performances, losing the dressing room, poor man management, and dropping of team standards to blatant remarks about the club’s true standing, there were many other reasons why several coaches were handed the sack letters in 2024 other than their team’s results.

So, who are the top 5 managerial casualties of 2024?

Jose Mourinho

“The Special One” was on a mission in Rome to rebuild the Giallorossi into a European powerhouse after winning them their first continental silverware since 1961 by winning the inaugural UEFA Conference League with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord.

That made them the first Italian club to win a UFA competition in 12 years, and they were on a path to clinch back-to-back European titles before losing the UEFA EUROPA League trophy to Sevilla on penalties. However, that momentum came crashing down after two-and-a-half years.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma side sat ninth by mid-January and had won one of their last six league games. A Coppa Italia exit to city rivals Lazio finally stamped Mourinho’s sacking letter. He was dismissed from the role on January 16, 2024, and former Roma captain Daniel De Rossi succeeded him.

Erik ten Hag

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag was also sacked after two-and-a-half years in charge at Old Trafford. His time as Manchester United boss came to an end on October 28, 2024, after a 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Erik ten Hag was given a contract extension until June 2026 by Man United’s new co-owners, INEOS, in the summer, but management had to make a difficult call to relieve him of his duties when they sat at 14th place in the English Premier League.

He spent over £600m in transfer fees during his tenure but was unable to get the team clicking despite winning two trophies – the 2023 EFL Cup and the 2024 FA Cup. His sacking cost the Red Devils around £13.5million, according to Sky Sports. Ruud van Nistelrooy took interim charge before former Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim was given the role permanently.

Xavi Hernandez

Many Culers share the opinion that Xavi was not treated right and was unfairly sacked as Barcelona coach given his club legend status. He wanted to resign from his role, was convinced to stay by club president Joan Laporta, and then was dramatically sacked for being too critical of the board and saying the Catalan club was in an impecunious situation.

He was later sacked on May 24, 2024, after three years in charge where he won the Spanish La Liga in his first season and Super Cup. Xavi gave up a full year’s salary and was replaced by German coach Hansi Flick.

Daniel De Rossi

After replacing Jose Mourinho as AS Roma manager, Daniel De Rossi was sacked after only eight months in charge. He was officially dismissed just four games into the 2024/25 Serie A season on September 18, 2024.

Roma were on a four-game winless run when the former club captain was sacked – drawing three and losing to Empoli. His time in charge at the Stadio Olimpico saw him win 14 of his 30 matches as Roma manager, a win ratio of 46.67%.

De Rossi had an excellent start to his time at Roma. Roma only suffered one loss in his first 11 league games, earning 26 of a potential 33 points. Roma went from ninth to fifth place in the table during that spell.

Additionally, they advanced to the Europa League semifinals before losing to Bayer Leverkusen. They qualified for the Europa League this season again after finishing in sixth place the previous season.

Ivan Juric succeeded Daniel De Rossi as Roma's manager.

Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper was given the sack letter just five months into his time at Leicester City. The Foxes were on a five-match winless run and sat 16th in the English Premier League when they decided to part ways with the 44-year-old.

The former Nottingham Forest manager signed a three-year deal but was officially dismissed on November 25, 2025, barely half a year into his contract after his side lost 2-1 to Chelsea. Leicester had only two victories from 12 leagues and were only two points from the relegation zone at the time. Steve Cooper won only three of his 15 matches in charge – a 20% win rate, lost seven and drew five.