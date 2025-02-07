Ghana’s 1st female WB champion Abigail Quartey reveals ‘4-hour’ training behind title win

Ghana’s first female boxing world champion, Abigail Quartey, has opened up about the unwavering dedication and discipline that enabled her to secure the Women's International Boxing Federation (WIBF) title.

This feat required four hours of rigorous daily training.

The 28-year-old athlete made history by defeating British opponent Sangeeta Birdi with a combination of powerful punches and precise uppercuts, becoming Ghana’s first female world champion and the country’s 11th overall boxing world titleholder.

In an exclusive interview with JoySports’ Haruna Mubarak for the documentary “Abigail Quartey: Her Gloves, Her Glory,” Quartey revealed the significant sacrifices she made to achieve her goal.

She spoke about forgoing personal pleasures and committing to gruelling training sessions to meet the sport’s demanding standards.

Before I start training, I go jogging in the morning for about an hour and a half

After that, I come home, freshen up, and rest for a while. Then, I head to the gym for about two and a half hours. Training before fights is crucial for me because I can’t perform effectively if I’m not well-prepared.

Quartey emphasised the immense physical and mental demands of boxing, acknowledging that the sport requires unparalleled commitment and sacrifice.

Boxing is an incredibly demanding sport. Even completing a single round takes a lot out of you. I was determined to win the title, so I made sacrifices. While others went out to have fun and socialise, I rarely went out. As soon as I finished training, I would eat something and go straight to bed.

The bigger future

By etching her name in history as Ghana’s first female boxing world champion, Quartey has achieved a monumental milestone. However, she remains focused on her long-term goals, aiming to climb higher in the sport and eventually compete at the Olympic Games.