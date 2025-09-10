'I know these tricks' - Asamoah Gyan questions Osimhen’s injury in Nigeria’s clash

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has openly accused Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen of exaggerating an injury during their recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

Osimhen, who joined Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer in a record deal, left the pitch in the 35th minute of the game, sparking fears among Nigerian fans.

The former Napoli striker was later ruled out of Nigeria’s next match against South Africa, which ended 1-1 on Tuesday.

But Gyan believes Osimhen’s early exit was nothing more than a calculated move to prioritise club football over national duty. Speaking in an interview, Ghana’s all-time top scorer suggested the 25-year-old had been instructed to “save himself” for the Champions League.

Gyan was quoted by Dailysports.net as saying:

I know these tricks. Someone told Osimhen: ‘Look, we spent a lot of money on you. The Champions League is coming up, and we’re not thrilled about you flying off to Africa for this international break. But go, play a little, lie down on the pitch, and pretend it’s serious. The next day you’ll already be back in Turkey. It’s just to avoid media noise.’

Asamoah Gyan

'Euro is worth more than naira'

Gyan went further, insisting Osimhen would be fully fit for Galatasaray’s next matches. He added:

Trust me, you’ll see him fresh and running at full speed in the Turkish league and the Champions League. No matter how many times he gets hit there, he won’t be lying on the ground. The doctors are in on it too. Euro is worth more than naira.

Victor Osimhen