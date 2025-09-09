2 Ghanaian teenagers named among best U-20 players in the world

Two young Ghanaian footballers have earned global recognition after being ranked among the world’s best-performing U-20 players by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory.

Prince Amoako Junior and Caleb Yirenkyi both cracked the top five in their respective positions of players under the age of 20 outside the top five European leagues.

The teenage duo, who both play for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, were singled out for their outstanding contributions early in the season.

Amoako Junior, just 18 years old, was rated the fourth-best forward worldwide among U-20 players competing in Europe’s non-big five leagues.

His teammate, Yirenkyi, also claimed fourth spot among midfielders, highlighting the remarkable talent emerging from Ghana’s youth system.

Amoako has enjoyed an eye-catching start to the campaign, netting three goals and providing one assist in only seven games.

Prince Amoako Jr

Yirenkyi has been equally impressive, breaking into the Ghana Black Stars senior team while also chipping in one goal and two assists for his club.

More Ghanaian youngster make list

Caleb Yirenkyi

Both players are graduates of the famous Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, which continues to produce top-level talent for European football. Their rise has been rapid, and they are now seen as integral members of Nordsjaelland’s squad in the Danish Superliga.

Their performances have not gone unnoticed domestically either, with both players shortlisted for the Young Player of the Month award for August.

