Chad vs Ghana: Same old Black Stars break the heart of Ghanaians with late disappointment

Ghana almost ran away with three points against Chad before a last-gasp strike levelled the scores for a 1-1 draw at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

Jordan Ayew gave the Black Stars an early lead in the 17th minute before Celestine Ecua’s last-minute strike pulled parity for Les Sao.

The game kicked off at a relaxed pace with both teams attempting to break each other in the opening 15 minutes. Ghana enjoyed about 60% possession at that time and earned the game's first corner kick, but failed to capitalise on it.

The Black Stars built on that momentum to finally break Les Sao's defense after Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus danced past his marker on the right flank to set up skipper Jordan Ayew, who tapped in from close range on the back post.

A few minutes later, teenager Caleb Yirenkyi had a golden opportunity to extend the lead but blasted it over the ball from the penalty area.

After that, the rest of the first half was relatively quiet with the hosts sitting deep as Otto Addo's men maintained control of the game.

Just before recess, Ayew split the defensive line of Chad with a through ball to Semenyo; however, the in-form Bournemouth star failed to convert that big chance.

Les Sao had an attacking free kick in the second minute of the three added minutes, but the delivery went straight into the hands of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Disappointing second half from Ghana

Back from recess, the second half started similarly to the first 45 minutes. Fatigue started to set in as the clock ticked towards the hour mark, with two Chad players needing medical attention.

Kudus nearly doubled the lead in the 66th minute, but his curler from the edge of the box was inches away from hitting the target.

Addo brought in fresh legs, Kamaldeen Suleman and Christopher Baah Bonsu, to replace Semenyo and Inaki Williams in the 79th minute.

Suleman immediately announced his presence with a brilliant solo run right after coming on, but the effort was not troubling enough for the Chad defense. Kudus was later subbed off for Ibrahim Osman.

It appeared Ghana were leaving N'Djamena with all three points before a moment of brilliance from 23-year-old Celestine Ecua in the 89th minute restored parity for the hosts.

The Black Stars missed a great chance to extend their lead at the summit of Group I before the other group fixtures are played today.

Ghana now have 16 points from seven games and will host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.