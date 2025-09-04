Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo nominated for Premier League August ‘Player of the Month’

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has earned a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August after a brilliant start to the 2025/26 season with AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old attacker has impressed fans and pundits alike with his performances, playing a key role in Bournemouth’s early campaign.

In three appearances, Semenyo scored two goals and registered one assist, showcasing his growing influence in the top flight.

He grabbed headlines on the opening weekend by netting twice against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield, despite Bournemouth suffering a narrow 4-2 defeat and racist abuse.

Semenyo then created a decisive goal in his side’s tight win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday Two.

Fierce competition for Semenyo

Premier League Player of the Month - August nominees

The Ghanaian will compete for the award against a strong field of Premier League stars, including Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Liverpool duo Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai, and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro, Everton’s Jack Grealish, and Arsenal’s Ricardo Calafiori also make up the shortlist, promising a highly competitive race.

Semenyo set to shine for Black Stars

Currently on international duty, Semenyo is with the Black Stars as they prepare for two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will face Chad on September 4, 2025, at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena before hosting Mali in a decisive clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8, 2025.

Semenyo’s impressive form for Bournemouth is expected to strengthen Ghana’s attack as the team targets qualification for its fifth World Cup appearance.