Ghana Premier League players to receive minimum salary of GH₵1500, others get less

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a landmark policy introducing minimum monthly salaries for players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Division One League (DOL), and Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The decision, aimed at improving player welfare and pushing Ghana’s domestic football towards full professionalism, comes after extensive discussions with clubs and stakeholders.

In a statement released by the GFA on Wednesday, it said this decision “follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) ahead of the Association’s last Congress.”

One of the key steps from that partnership was the rollout of a standard player contract template for all Premier League clubs. The GFA has now gone a step further by setting new salary benchmarks for footballers across its top three competitions.

The agreed minimum net monthly salaries are as follows:

Ghana Premier League: GHS 1,500.00

Division One League: GHS 700.00

Women’s Premier League: GHS 700.00

These figures will apply to all new contracts signed during the next registration window, while players currently under contract will benefit from the adjustment starting with the 2026/2027 league season.

GFA President Kurt Okraku on new policy

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku described the move as a major milestone in Ghana football’s growth.

He said as quoted by the GFA website:

This decision reflects our firm commitment to protecting the welfare of our footballers and ensuring they are rewarded fairly for their talent and hard work. By introducing minimum salaries, we are raising standards in our leagues, strengthening the value of the Ghanaian game, and creating a more professional and sustainable future for our players and clubs alike.

GFA President Kurt Okraku