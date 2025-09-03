‘Who wrote it?’ - GFA and Sports Ministry to clash over Black Stars budget made public

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it will clarify issues raised by the public after the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, released the budget for the Black Stars’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Adams revealed significant cuts in the proposed budget for the games against Chad and Mali.

The Minister noted that the estimated budget for both games has been reduced from $2 million to $1.3 million.

Adams explained that the Sports Ministry revised the proposed budget for the away clash in Chad, reducing the figure from $1,239,090 to $841,290. The home fixture against Chad now has a budget of $463,600.

Additionally, there were significant cuts in bonuses to players, technical staff, and management.

GFA response

Replying to this, the GFA today released a statement saying it will respond after the two games. The statement signed by the GFA communications department read:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken careful note of statements made at the press briefing on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation. As the custodian of Ghana football, the GFA will, in due course, provide clarifications to the issues raised.

We, however, deem it prudent at this time to maintain our collective focus on the immediate national task at hand – the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad tomorrow, Thursday, September 4th, 2025, at 1pm and Mali on Monday, September 8th, 2025, at 7pm.

The Association said for now the focus should be on the game and urged Ghanaians to support the team for these crucial games.

The Black Stars require the unflinching support of all Ghanaians as they prepare to navigate these important encounters. The unity and commitment of our supporters have always been the team’s greatest strength, and we urge the nation to keep this spirit alive.

Once the match against Mali is concluded, the GFA will make its comprehensive remarks regarding the Ministry’s statements. We extend our sincere appreciation to all Ghanaians for their understanding and their continued support for the Black Stars and all our national teams.

'Who wrote it? Be bold'

Meanwhile, Adams says the Sports Ministry will also respond if the GFA replies. Speaking on SportyFM’s breakfast show today, he emphasised:

We speak to documents. Are the GFA saying they did not present estimates and that government did not slash their budget? If they respond, we’ll also respond appropriately.

He then called for whoever wrote that statement to attach his name.

The GFA’s statement has no name attached. Who wrote it? Is the person afraid to put his name there? Be bold. Who is communications department?

Many Ghanaians have expressed gratitude to the Minister for making the budget public as promised by President John Dramani Mahama.