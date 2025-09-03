Black Stars: Gov't scraps management committee winning bonuses ahead of WC qualifiers

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has announced the cancellation of winning bonuses for members of the Black Stars Management Committee.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, September 2, Mr Adams explained that although the budget for each game was initially set at $1 million, the Ministry has approved $1.3 million to cover two matches.

He clarified that while the players will continue to receive $5,000 each as a winning bonus in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the $10,000 package previously allocated to committee members has been scrapped.

Mr Adams stressed that management officials will no longer be entitled to bonuses tied to match results but will instead receive only their per diems.

He also criticised the long-standing practice of paying Management Committee members winning bonuses, particularly during the last Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they received payments despite the Black Stars failing to qualify.

He noted.

If for every win we are to pay a winning bonus, what happens if we do not win enough games to qualify for the tournament? Under the previous arrangement, management members received bonuses, but in the end, the team did not even qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations

The minister emphasised that the committee will now strictly receive per diem allowances, not performance-based bonuses.

The players earned nothing, yet managers walked away with bonuses. The President has made it clear: supervise and receive your per diem, but no winning bonus

Meanwhile, the team will face Chad in N’Djamena on September 4 before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

These fixtures are part of Match Days 7 and 8 of the African qualifiers, where Ghana is battling to secure a spot at the tournament to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Both matches are considered decisive, as the Black Stars seek to strengthen their qualification chances after mixed results in earlier rounds.