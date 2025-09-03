Akwatia By-Election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako stuns NPP in swing seat showdown

Bernard Bediako Baidoo, the candidate of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has secured victory in the Akwatia by-election, delivering an important win for the government in one of Ghana’s most closely watched contests of the year.

Certified results released by the Electoral Commission show that Bediako polled 18,199 votes, defeating Solomon Kwame Asumadu of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), who obtained 15,235 votes.

Owusu Patrick of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) came a distant third with 82 votes. In total, 33,819 valid ballots were counted, while 303 were rejected.

The by-election was held following the passing of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the sitting Member of Parliament for Akwatia, earlier in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning in the lead-up to the poll was highly competitive, with both the NDC and NPP deploying significant resources and manpower in the constituency.

Voting took place across 119 polling stations on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, closing at 5:00 p.m.

Counting and collation were conducted in the presence of party representatives, election officials, security personnel, and independent observers.

News of Bediako’s triumph sparked jubilant celebrations among NDC supporters, who poured into the streets of Akwatia in song and dance to mark the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Political observers describe the result as significant, given that Akwatia is traditionally a swing constituency, having alternated between the NPP and NDC in previous elections.

Therefore, the governing party views the NDC's latest victory as a major morale boost as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.

Results Breakdown

Bernard Bediako Baidoo (NDC) – 18,199 votes

Solomon Kwame Asumadu (NPP) – 15,235 votes

ADVERTISEMENT

Owusu Patrick (LPG) – 82 votes

Voting Summary

Total Valid Votes: 33,819

Rejected Ballots: 303

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling Stations: 119