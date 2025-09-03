FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Breakdown of Black Stars budget for Chad game

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has revised the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) proposed budget for the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad, reducing the figure from $1,239,090 to $841,290.

According to a breakdown released on Tuesday, while some key provisions were maintained, several bonuses and allowances for technical staff and officials were either reduced or removed entirely.

One of the largest approved expenditures was the $300,000 allocation for the team’s chartered flight to N’Djamena.

Daily allowances were also maintained, with players set to receive $150 per diem and officials $200, alongside accommodation costs of $250 per person. Meals for the playing body and officials in Chad were approved at $80 per person.

However, significant cuts were made in other areas. Incidental expenses were reduced from $60,000 to $20,000, while players’ winning bonuses were slashed from $10,000 to $5,000.

Assistant coaches will also see their bonuses reduced to $5,000, though the head coach’s $10,000 bonus remains unchanged.

Team officials will no longer receive bonuses, and support staff such as the team doctor, physiotherapist, psychologist, and video analyst will now share $4,000 instead of the initially proposed $10,000.

Similarly, kit officers, media officers, masseurs, welfare officers, and dieticians will share $4,000, down from the $8,000 originally allocated.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad in N’Djamena on September 4 before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8, in Match Days 7 and 8 of the World Cup qualifiers.