Black Stars are ready for Chad and Mali clash – Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has expressed strong confidence in Ghana’s readiness for the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.
Ghana will first face Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.
The Black Stars currently top Group I with 15 points from six matches, having secured five victories.
Speaking after the team’s first training session in Accra, Appiah emphasised the players’ determination to secure qualification.
Appiah said.
Talking to them, they are ready to play the two games, and we all know that we have two crucial games that will determine our chances for the World Cup. We believe that the guys will make it
The former Juventus and Fenerbahçe midfielder, who represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, now serves as the Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.
Meanwhile, head coach Otto Addo also voiced optimism about the team’s chances, stressing the importance of discipline and consistency.
Addo said.
We are in a good situation, and I hope that we can do everything to qualify. We have to take it step by step; we can’t make a mistake
The 47-year-old coach further cautioned against complacency, reminding his players to remain focused despite being favourites in the group.
He added.
A lot of people are talking about the World Cup already, but it’s still a long way off
With confidence from both management and players, the Black Stars will be aiming to build on their strong form and collect maximum points in the double-header to edge closer to another World Cup appearance.