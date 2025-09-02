Akwatia By-Election: One arrested as chaos erupt over campaign poster incident [Video]

Police have arrested one individual in Akwatia for allegedly removing a candidate’s campaign posters at a polling station during the ongoing by-election.

The incident, which took place amid heightened political activity, raised concerns about potential disruptions.

However, authorities confirmed that their swift intervention ensured voting proceeded without interruption.

The police have cautioned that any further attempts to interfere with the electoral process, including acts of intimidation, vandalism, or violence, would attract the strictest legal consequences.

The by-election, considered pivotal, features a close contest between Mr Bernard Bediako Baidoo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Solomon Kwame Asumadu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Both candidates have mounted vigorous campaigns in recent weeks, supported by senior national party figures rallying grassroots support.

With more than 50,000 registered voters expected to cast their ballots, extensive security and logistical measures have been put in place to safeguard the credibility of the process.

The Ghana Police Service has deployed over 5,500 personnel across the constituency, while the Electoral Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a free, fair, and transparent election.

The stakes are high in Akwatia, a traditional swing constituency where the NPP currently holds a narrow 5–4 parliamentary advantage over the NDC.

In the December 2024 general elections, the NPP’s Ernest Yaw Kumi secured the seat with a margin of 2,063 votes against the NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye. Unfortunately, his untimely death on July 7, 2025, created the vacancy that has necessitated today’s by-election.