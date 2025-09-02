Akwatia By-Election: NDC and NPP battle at 119 polling stations for one seat today

The highly anticipated Akwatia by-election commences today, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) locked in a direct contest for a single parliamentary seat.

In a key test of local support, the two major political parties will compete democratically across 119 polling stations.

The exercise, which is expected to be conducted smoothly, is being administered by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Electoral Commission (EC) officials in Akwatia have sorted out electoral materials for dispatch to the various polling stations.

The sorting exercise, conducted under tight security, is a critical part of the final preparations to ensure all voting materials reach every polling centre promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

EC officials have emphasised that the process is being managed with transparency to build public confidence and ensure the integrity of the election's outcome.

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu, held a last-minute briefing with deployed officers.

He urged them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, remain impartial, and stay alert throughout the entire electoral process to ensure a peaceful and secure election.

Since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992, the constituency has witnessed a competitive political environment, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) frequently contesting for dominance.

The NPP has held a narrow 5-4 edge over the NDC in parliamentary elections, making Akwatia a swing seat and a bellwether for national political trends.

ADVERTISEMENT