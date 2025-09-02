FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: I hope we can win against Chad – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed optimism about Ghana’s chances in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The crucial Group I fixture will take place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 1:00 pm at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena.

Ghana currently sits at the top of the group standings and is keen to maintain its lead.

MUST READ: 20 animals that do not live in Africa

Speaking ahead of the double-header against Chad and Mali, Addo underlined the importance of discipline and consistency in ensuring Ghana’s qualification hopes remain on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47-year-old gaffer said.

We are in a good situation, and I hope that we can do everything to qualify. We have to take it step by step; we can’t make a mistake

He further urged his side to avoid complacency, despite being favourites in the group.

A lot of people are talking about the World Cup already, but it’s still a long way off

ADVERTISEMENT

Team preparations

The Black Stars are set to depart Accra on Tuesday, September 2, for N’Djamena ahead of the game.

The team has been training intensively at the Accra Sports Stadium, with all 24 invited players expected to make the trip.

Twelve players were involved in Monday’s session, with the rest of the squad joining before departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stars will have their final training session in N’Djamena on Wednesday before Thursday’s encounter.