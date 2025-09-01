Gov't cuts nursing and health training fees by 50% under ‘No-Fee-Stress’ policy

The Ministry of Health has announced a 50% reduction in fees for students of Nursing and Allied Health Training Institutions, beginning with the 2025/2026 academic year.

This initiative, communicated by the ministry’s public relations officer, Tony Goodman, forms part of the government’s new flagship programme, the “No-Fee-Stress” policy, aimed at easing the financial burden on tertiary students nationwide.

Under the policy, the government will absorb half of the approved fees for all first-year students enrolling in nursing and allied health training programmes.

The statement emphasised,

All institutions are strictly required to adhere to the approved fees and items as communicated by the Ministry. No institution is permitted to charge above the approved amount or demand payment for items covered under the policy.

The Ministry cautioned that any principal who imposes unauthorised fees does so “at his or her own peril.”

According to the Ministry, this intervention demonstrates President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to providing financial relief for parents and supporting students determined to pursue careers in the health sector.

Mr Goodman reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to safeguarding student welfare and promoting equitable access to health training education.

He added that heads of training institutions have been directed to initiate the necessary processes to admit students under the revised policy for the upcoming academic year.

The Bigger Picture

The 50% fee reduction marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to improve access to health training education.

By easing the financial burden on parents and students, the No-Fee-Stress Policy is expected to boost enrolment and ensure that more young people can pursue careers in nursing and allied health.