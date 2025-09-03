Black Stars touch down in Chad for crucial World Cup qualifier

Ghana’s Black Stars have arrived in N’Djamena ahead of their pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Chad.

The team departed Kotoka International Airport in Accra at 3:20 pm on Tuesday, September 2, and landed safely at Hassan Djamous International Airport at 6:30 pm local time.

The traveling party includes 22 players, technical staff, and members of the Management Committee.

Among the squad are Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, and Inaki Williams, alongside rising talents such as Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ibrahim Osman, and Caleb Yirenkyi.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday with a light training session at the Accra Sports Stadium involving 12 players, before the full squad assembled for departure.

Head coach Otto Addo will have his side train at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Wednesday as required by FIFA and CAF regulations, ahead of Thursday’s clash.

Ghana eye fifth World Cup qualification

Ghana currently sit top of Group I with 15 points from six matches, three points clear of second-placed Comoros.

A win against Chad, who are yet to register a point in the qualifiers, would strengthen Ghana’s bid to secure a spot at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Following Thursday’s game, the team will return to Accra to prepare for a high-stakes encounter with Mali on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Victories in both matches would put the Black Stars firmly on course for their fifth World Cup appearance, as they aim to bounce back from missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.