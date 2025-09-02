Black Stars set off from Accra for 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad

The Black Stars will leave Accra for N'Djamena on Tuesday, September 2, ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad.

Ghana opened camp on Monday, with 12 players taking part in the first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium. The remaining members of the 24-man squad are expected to link up with the team before departure.

As per FIFA and CAF regulations, Otto Addo’s side will have an official training session at the match venue on Wednesday before facing Chad on Thursday afternoon.

The match is scheduled for 1 pm at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

After the trip to Chad, the Black Stars will return to Accra to host Mali on September 8 in what is expected to be a high-stakes clash.

Victories in both fixtures would significantly strengthen Ghana’s push to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Group I standings

Ghana currently tops Group I with 15 points after six matches, maintaining a three-point lead over second-placed Comoros, who have 12 points.

Madagascar follows closely with 10 points, Mali sits on nine, while the Central African Republic has five. Chad remains at the bottom of the table with no points so far.

Head coach Otto Addo is anticipated to travel with his full squad for this round of qualifiers.

The former Ghana international has emphasised the importance of maintaining focus and consistency in the remaining fixtures, with only two matches left in October against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

