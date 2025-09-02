University dropout arrested for allegedly hacking betting firm and stealing millions

Kenyan authorities have arrested 26-year-old former university student Seth Mwabe for allegedly hacking into the payment system of a top betting firm and siphoning off KSh 11.4 million (over US$88,000).

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest following a raid on the suspect’s residence in Tatu City, Kiambu County. A video and images of the arrest and seized equipment have circulated widely online.

Investigators say Mwabe, who dropped out of Meru University in his second year, exploited vulnerabilities in the betting company’s payment service provider to conduct 38 fraudulent transactions through a linked bank account and PesaLink platform.

His home was found to contain a “well-established computer laboratory” with high-end servers, laptops, a safe, a money-counting machine, and several mobile phones, reports Pulse Kenya.

In a statement during his interrogation, Mwabe described himself as a cybersecurity engineer since 2017, insisting:

I am a cyber security engineer so this is what I do. I have been doing it since 2017. I left university in my second year.

Kenyan authorities share details

The DCI’s Banking Fraud Unit led the operation after the betting firm reported suspicious losses. Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Abraham Mugambi said the raid uncovered sophisticated tools clearly used for illicit operations.

Authorities have linked Mwabe to other similar fraud cases, including against major brands, suggesting a broader network.

Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, Central Region, Abraham Mugambi during the raid that saw Seth Mwabe arrested

Mwabe appeared before a magistrate and is being held while investigations continue. Officials plan to review digital evidence from Telegram, Starlink, Kenya Bankers Association, and M-Pesa records, noting that some data may be stored outside Kenyan jurisdiction.

Authorities emphasise their commitment to tackling white-collar crime and urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.