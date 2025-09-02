Update on Thomas Partey’s court case today, 48 hours before Ghana-Chad clash

Ghana international Thomas Partey was due to make his second appearance in court today, September 2, 2025, to answer to charges of rape levelled against him, but the case has been adjourned.

Partey was to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday after the first court hearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month.

The case has now been rescheduled for September 15, 2025, just a day before Villarreal face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

The 32-year-old was included in Ghana’s 24-man squad to battle Chad and Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. However, there were concerns that he would not be able to make the team just 48 hours before the first game against Chad away.

Later, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communication Director, Henry Asante Twum, explained that Partey’s inclusion was based on performance, commitment, and his mental preparedness to represent Ghana.

Charges against Thomas Partey

Partey is currently facing a high-profile legal battle in the United Kingdom, where he has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, during his time at Arsenal.

Partey's legal team has strongly denied all allegations. His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he "denies all the charges against him," adding he welcomed "the opportunity to finally clear his name."

Ghana, currently topping Group I of the African qualifiers with 15 points, will face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, 2025, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Partey is expected to feature in both games.