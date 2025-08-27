Thomas Partey’s Black Stars call-up despite rape allegations explained

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has explained the decision to include midfielder Thomas Partey in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Partey, 32, is currently facing a high-profile legal battle in the United Kingdom, where he has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, during his time at Arsenal.

The midfielder appeared in court at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5, with his next hearing set for September 2, 2025, just two days before Ghana’s clash with Chad.

Despite the ongoing case, Partey has been active on the pitch, having left Arsenal in June following the expiry of his contract and signing with Spanish club Villarreal, where he has already made two appearances.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, Asante Twum stressed that Partey’s selection was based on performance, commitment, and his mental preparedness to represent Ghana. He explained:

ADVERTISEMENT

We have supported all our players, and he is aware of his court case, but he has assured us he is ready to join the team and is in the right frame of mind to play.

Henry Asante Twum

Asante Twum added:

If you look at his two matches for Villarreal, he is in excellent condition and eager to return as a senior member of the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana in pole position to qualify

Ghana, currently topping Group I of the African qualifiers with 15 points, will face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, 2025, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Comoros occupy second position with 12 points, and Madagascar take up the third spot with 10 points. Mali, considered one of Group I’s top challengers, have accumulated nine points and lie in fourth position.

ADVERTISEMENT