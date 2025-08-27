Who is Ghana Black Stars' new boy, Derrick Arthur Köhn? 

Union Berlin’s Derrick Arthur Köhn is the latest European-born talent to pledge his international future to Ghana, earning a maiden call-up for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Born in Hamburg to Ghanaian parents, Köhn, 26, is a product of Bayern Munich’s academy and represented Germany at U19 level before choosing to switch allegiance.

His decision comes after a steady rise across Europe, marked by impressive stints in Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkey.

Derrick Arthur Köhn's career so far

Derrick Arthur Köhn at Bayern Munich

Köhn’s professional career began at Bayern Munich II before moving to Dutch side Willem II, where his attacking flair and composure in defence earned him plaudits.

He returned to Germany with Hannover 96, establishing himself as a reliable left-back before sealing a big-money transfer to Turkish giants Galatasaray in February 2024.

He quickly made an impact, scoring his first goal for the club a month later in a 6-2 win over Çaykur Rizespor.

Derrick Arthur Köhn at Galatasaray

Seeking more playing time, Köhn joined Werder Bremen on loan for the 2024–25 season. The move proved pivotal, as he made 27 Bundesliga appearances, impressing with his pace and overlapping runs.

His performances convinced Union Berlin to sign him permanently in August 2025 for €4 million, with the defender penning a deal until 2028.

Derrick Arthur Köhn at Union Berlin

Köhn eyes Ghana debut

Ghana coach Otto Addo’s decision to call him up adds depth and competition at left-back, an area the team has been eager to strengthen.

Köhn’s blend of defensive awareness, attacking intent, and top-flight experience offers the Black Stars a significant boost as they push for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

The team will first travel to N’Djamena to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, 2025, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Should Köhn make his debut, he will join a growing list of European-born players who have committed to Ghana.

