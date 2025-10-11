Nutrifoods Ghana resumes production and distribution of Tasty Tom after FDA-ordered recall

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, the manufacturer of the popular Tasty Tom brand, has resumed production and distribution of its Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix following "clearance from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)".
According to the company, the FDA granted clearance on 12 September 2025 after a thorough evaluation confirmed that both its products and production systems meet all required safety and quality standards.
This reinstatement follows a recent nationwide recall of select batches of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix (210 g and 400 g cans). The recall was prompted by confirmed reports of product bloating, and the FDA, working in collaboration with National Security, issued the directive to protect consumers.
In a statement, Nutrifoods explained that the recall was a precautionary step, taken to uphold its internal standards and to prioritize consumer safety. “This responsible measure reflected our deep commitment to our consumers and our readiness to act decisively to preserve the safety and quality of our products,” the company said.
The firm said it worked closely with the FDA during a “rigorous and constructive evaluation” of its Tema factory operations. As part of the process, Nutrifoods enhanced its quality assurance systems — including extended incubation protocols and more stringent process controls — per FDA guidance.
“We collaborated closely with the FDA in a rigorous evaluation that scrutinized all aspects of our factory operations. In line with FDA guidance, we have also strengthened our process controls, incorporating extended incubation protocols to reinforce quality assurance at the highest possible levels,” the company stated. It added that these measures reflect its foundational values of responsibility, transparency, and trust.
Nutrifoods expressed gratitude to consumers for their patience during the recall period and confirmed that Tasty Tom products are now fully back on the market.
“We are proud that, for more than a decade, Tasty Tom has been a trusted part of everyday cooking in Ghana. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we are pleased to announce that Tasty Tom products are now again available,” the company said.
Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a joint venture between Olam and Sanyo Foods, operates two major processing facilities in Tema — one for culinary production and the other for biscuit manufacturing. Its product portfolio includes Tasty Tom Tomato Mix, Jollof Mix, Pepper & Onion, and biscuit brands such as Perk, Nutrisnax, and Royal King Cracker.
A source within the FDA could not immediately confirm or deny to Pulse Ghana, in a phone call, that Nutrifoods Ghana Limited had been given clearance to resume production and distribution of its Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix.