Nutrifoods Ghana resumes production and distribution of Tasty Tom after FDA-ordered recall

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, the manufacturer of the popular Tasty Tom brand, has resumed production and distribution of its Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix following "clearance from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)".

According to the company, the FDA granted clearance on 12 September 2025 after a thorough evaluation confirmed that both its products and production systems meet all required safety and quality standards.

This reinstatement follows a recent nationwide recall of select batches of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix (210 g and 400 g cans). The recall was prompted by confirmed reports of product bloating, and the FDA, working in collaboration with National Security, issued the directive to protect consumers.

In a statement, Nutrifoods explained that the recall was a precautionary step, taken to uphold its internal standards and to prioritize consumer safety. “This responsible measure reflected our deep commitment to our consumers and our readiness to act decisively to preserve the safety and quality of our products,” the company said.