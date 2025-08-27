Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has unveiled a 24-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Chad and Mali in September.

The squad features key regulars Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Antoine Semenyo, and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams.

Union Berlin’s Derrick Arthur Köhn earns his maiden call-up following an impressive campaign in Germany, where he shone on loan at Werder Bremen before securing a move from Galatasaray to Union Berlin this summer.

Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who recently sealed a move from Southampton to Serie A side Atalanta, returns after a promising start in Italy. France-based midfielder Elisha Owusu also makes a comeback, having fully recovered from a long-term injury.

Highly rated youngster Caleb Yirenkyi is rewarded for his performances with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and his standout displays at the Unity Cup in London.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is back in the fold, while Christopher Bonsu Baah and Ireland-based goalkeeper Joseph Anang also make the cut for the crucial qualifiers.

Otto Addo

Earlier media reports suggested the squad would be named on Friday at a press conference, but the GFA released the list on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars are aiming to strengthen their position as they edge closer to a place at the 2026 World Cup.

The team will first travel to N’Djamena to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, 2025, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Ghana lead Group I

Ghana currently sits at the top of Group I in the African qualifiers, having collected 15 points from six matches, winning five and losing just once.

Comoros occupy second position with 12 points, and Madagascar take up the third spot with 10 points. Mali, considered one of Group I’s top challengers, have accumulated nine points and lie in fourth position.

