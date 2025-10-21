Champions League: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid – Preview, Lineups & Prediction

Arsenal will look to extend their flawless start in the UEFA Champions League group stage as they welcome Atlético Madrid to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

This encounter marks just the third meeting between the two European giants, with Atlético having previously edged past the Gunners in the 2017–18 Europa League semifinals.

For the first time, Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone will go head-to-head in the dugout — a tactical battle that promises intensity, grit, and drama.

Arteta’s men have been in sublime form both domestically and in Europe. Following their narrow 1–0 win over Fulham in the Premier League, Arsenal sit four points clear at the top and continue to look like serious title contenders.

Their Champions League campaign has been equally impressive, with back-to-back 2–0 wins against Athletic Club and Olympiacos showcasing their control and composure.

Atlético Madrid, on the other hand, have endured a more turbulent start to the season. Despite an inconsistent domestic run, a recent 1–0 victory over Osasuna lifted spirits, marking their third win in four La Liga games. Simeone’s side showed flashes of brilliance in Europe — rallying at Anfield before suffering a late 3–2 defeat, then dismantling Eintracht Frankfurt 5–0 in Madrid.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 2

Arsenal Wins: 0

Draws: 1

Atlético Madrid Wins: 1

Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Merino; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.

Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone; Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sørloth.

Prediction

Arsenal’s fluid attack and home advantage could give them the upper hand, but Atlético’s defensive discipline under Simeone should make this a tightly contested clash. Expect a low-scoring thriller decided by fine margins.