Senegalese footballer dies in Ghana after allegedly falling victim to fake trial scam

Senegal's Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad has announced the tragic death of Cheikh Touré, a young Senegalese footballer, who passed away on Friday, October 17, 2025, in Kumasi, Ghana. The announcement was made public on Saturday.

According to preliminary findings from consular investigations, Touré is believed to have fallen victim to a fraud and extortion network, which may have been directly linked to the circumstances surrounding his death.

His body has been transferred to the Ebenezer Mortuary in Tafo, located in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, approximately 250 kilometres from Accra.

Authorities say the promising young goalkeeper was lured by scammers posing as football scouts, who convinced him that he had been invited to Ghana for a professional trial with a top-tier club.

MUST READ: Morocco stun Argentina to win historic first FIFA U20 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Filled with hope and ambition, Touré made the trip—unaware that he was walking into a deadly trap.

Reports indicate that upon his arrival in Ghana, the alleged fraudsters kidnapped the footballer and demanded a ransom from his family.

Despite frantic efforts by his relatives to meet the demands, they were unable to do so. In a heartbreaking twist, the perpetrators are said to have taken Cheikh’s life.

The Ghanaian authorities have been officially notified, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to uncover the full details and bring those responsible to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senegalese Ministry stated that two officials from the Senegalese Embassy in Accra will travel to Kumasi on Sunday, October 19, to assist Ghanaian authorities with the administrative and legal procedures related to the case.

In its statement, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice for the young player, adding that it is working closely with the deceased’s family to facilitate the repatriation of his remains to Senegal once all formalities are completed.

The Ministry also extended its “deep compassion and condolences” to the family of Cheikh Touré, assuring them that the case will be closely and rigorously monitored until its resolution.