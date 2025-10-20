Morocco stun Argentina to win historic first FIFA U20 World Cup

Morocco’s U20 national team etched their name into football history on Sunday night, defeating six-time champions Argentina U20 2-0 in a stunning final to claim their first-ever FIFA U20 World Cup title.

The match began disastrously for Argentina, who were reduced to ten men early in the first half after their goalkeeper was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge.

Morocco seized the opportunity immediately, with teenage sensation Mohamed Zabiri curling home a brilliant free kick in the 12th minute to break the deadlock.

The young forward doubled Morocco’s lead just before the half-hour mark, finishing clinically at the back post following a precise cross that left the Argentine defence flat-footed. The goal sent the Moroccan bench into wild celebrations and stunned the South American favourites.

Argentina nearly pulled one back before the interval when Matteo Silvetti missed a clear one-on-one chance, while Otman Maamma almost extended Morocco’s advantage with a dazzling solo effort that was cleared off the line.

After the break, Morocco displayed tactical maturity beyond their years—defending with structure, composure, and remarkable discipline to preserve their lead. As the final whistle blew, jubilation erupted among the Atlas Cubs, marking a monumental moment in African football.

The Bigger Picture

The victory not only delivered Morocco their maiden U20 world title but also symbolised the nation’s continued rise as a powerhouse in global youth football. Morocco becomes the second African nation after Ghana to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Road to Victory

From the opening day, they played with heart and flair, defeating giants along the way:

2–0 vs Spain

2–1 vs Brazil

0–1 vs Mexico

2–1 vs South Korea

3–1 vs USA

1–1 vs France (5–4 on penalties)

2–0 vs Argentina (Final)